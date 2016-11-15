FabFilter's Pro-R could be the next must-have reverb plugin

FabFilter has just released the latest addition to its excellent 'Pro' range - a reverb that goes by the name of the Pro-R.

Featuring a stylish interface and parameters that are "musically relevant" (eg, Brightness, Character and Distance), Pro-Q offers a very visual method of editing and also comes with a wide range of presets.

Rather than choosing a specific algorithm, you can simply adjust the Space knob, which takes you from small rooms to massive halls. You can also shape the decay time with the Decay Rate EQ, and this is accompanied by a 6-band Post-EQ.

Find out more in the video above. FabFilter Pro-R is available now from the FabFilter website in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats for PC and Mac priced at £149. There's also a demo for you to try.