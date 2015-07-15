Experience a "synthesis organism" with Sugar Bytes' Obscurium plugin

Sugar Bytes has announced the release of Obscurium, a generative plugin synthesizer that "feeds on scales, chords and synthesis, producing vivid harmonics paired with an elaborate aesthetic."

What looks to be a sound designer's dream, Obscurium is an 8-voice synth bolstered with a plethora of tools to create and modify sequences and melodies.

The user interface is designed to be playful and easy to use and, alongside its own sound generation, the synth can also host VST instruments.

Obscurium supports VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats and is compatible with 32- and 64-bit host on Mac and PC. It is priced at $99/€99 and available to buy from the Sugar Bytes website, where a demo is also available.

Sugar Bytes Obscurium features: