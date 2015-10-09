Exclusive video: In the studio with Jean-Michel Jarre

Jean-Michel Jarre is undoubtedly an electronic music legend, so it seems fitting that Close Your Eyes, a track that he created with fellow French musicians Air, is something of lesson in the history of electronic instruments, incorporating everything from tape loops to iPad apps via a vintage synth or two.

This is taken from his new album Electronica 1: The Time Machine, which is released next week. In the video above, Jarre takes you through the various elements of the track, explaining how they were put together and discussing the gear and plugins that were used.

See more of Jarre's studio and read the full interview with him in the latest issue of Future Music, which is on sale now.