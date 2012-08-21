EXCLUSIVE: PPG WaveGenerator for iPad

Image 1 of 5 PPG WaveGenerator Image 2 of 5 One of the main interface screens Interface Image 3 of 5 Loads of included presets Presets Image 4 of 5 Turn images into wavetables! Wave Pictures Image 5 of 5 Multiple ways to create new wavetables Wave editor

Click the play button above to hear an exclusive demo song created using PPG WaveGenerator, the much-anticipated app from wavetable synthesis whizz Wolfgang Palm. This is based around the same incredible technology that featured in the groundbreaking PPG wave.

This new iPad app features a vast array of wavetables and even lets users 'draw' in their own or transform any picture into a usable wavetable.

Wolfgang Palm PPG WaveGenerator press release

PPG WaveGenerator is the latest development from the inventor of wavetable synthesis, Wolfgang Palm. It is a next generation synthesizer, building on the heritage of the PPG Wave keyboards.

The PPG WaveGenerator comes with a multitude of wavetables. The sound material contains the typical sounds from the original PPG wave models, as well as many new sounds generated by versatile analysis tools and also hand edited waves.

This app enables the user, to create his own wavetables in a playful way, and to hear the result immediately. Also you can construct the waves by adding harmonics very precise. Another way is to transform a picture into a wavetable. You can load photos from your album or even shoot a picture with the camera.

The waves are collected in a grid of 256 fields, to which the 3 oscillators of the synthesizer have arbitrary and independent access. In a 3D display you get a visual impression on how the sound evolves. You can turn around the 3D object and zoom in and out, The Parameters of the synthesizer are divided into modules, which allows easy, yet powerful editing. It contains 3 oscillators with independent control of pitch and waveform. Each oscillator has its own glide, which gives a very dynamic sound.

With a sophisticated routing system, the diverse modulation sources can be connected to all important control points. The keyboard is configurable totally freely, so you can setup all well-known musical scales, but also all imaginable custom scales that best fit into your music. PPG WaveGenerator benefits all advantages of the iPad, like X/Y control after the key on event, or two finder gestures for spectrum control. After a key is hit, the tone may be modified and modulated in various ways, just by moving your finger.

A comfortable browser lets you sort the sound programs; you can categorize and rate them. Also complete custom sound banks may be created. All significant parameters are controllable via MIDI. There is a built in context specific help for all pages and modules.

Key Features:

· Creation of your own waves and wavetables.

· Playful sound creation simply by drawing or picking harmonics

· 3D page, visualization of the wavetables, transformation from photos into wavetables.

· 256 waves assembled within a wave grid

· 3 Audio Oscillators

· 3 Noise generators, for audio and modulations

· Classic 24 dB Lowpass Filter, combined with an overdrive simulation.

· Dual amplifier, for versatile control of 2 audio signals as well as panning.

· 13 Envelopes, for independent control of pitch, waveform, filter and noise gain and panning

· 4 LFOs

· Arpeggiator

· Delay/Reverb effect

· Audio engine with 2 synthesis modes, and variable wave blending quality.

· Directly accessible context help inside the app

· Use a camera, to shoot a picture and then transform it into a sound!

· Using state of the art technologies, but still the versatile and efficient synthesis system.

· Build your own keyboard, with the keys you prefer for your music.