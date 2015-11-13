Ex-Jim Jones Revue pianist Henri Herbert: the 10 piano records that changed my life

If you’ve ever seen Henri Herbert live – whether pounding the keys solo, with his new power trio or with The Jim Jones Revue – you’ll assuredly know there’s very few piano players on the planet who can feed so much power, emotion and sheer adrenaline-fuelled virtuosity into their performances.

“Super-charged boogie-woogie” (as Henri terms it), blues, jazz, rock’n’roll and “dark ballads”. Herbert’s jaw-dropping live sets cover it all with a phenomenally powerful left-hand and a mesmerising right wowing crowds wherever he turns up to tread the boards.

Henri was a member of blistering rock’n’roll five-piece The Jim Jones Revue between 2011 and their ‘Last Hurrah’ in 2014. Since the split, Herbert’s been suitably busy carving out a new solo career, in addition to the odd smattering of session work.

Armed with a repertoire of recently self-penned tunes, Henri’s been trekking across Europe playing both solo piano gigs as well as shows with his power trio The Henri Herbert Band, which also includes ex-Jim Jones Revue sticksman Nick Jones. They’ve just released their brilliant debut EP, Wired, which is – unsurprisingly – essential listening.

Since 2013, Henri’s also unwittingly became a YouTube solo sensation. A video of him smashing out Henri’s Boogie on a public piano at St Pancras station has now gathered over 9 million hits (and climbing!)

Ahead of opening up about the 10 piano records that changed his life, Henri tells us about his musical background, his approach to song-writing and how he became one of this country’s most talked about boogie-woogie players.

Tell us about Wired, the debut EP by The Henri Herbert Band…

“I recorded it at Soup Studio in Cable Street [London]. It’s a fantastic studio with loads of cool vintage equipment, a lovely piano, some great vocal mics and we had a guy called Jonas Westling mixing and mastering it for us. He's done a great job. We did it all live with minimal overdubs because I wanted to capture what we're like live with the dynamics of the three-piece.

"I thought, ‘We’ve got to have about four or five numbers’ but I'd written about 30 numbers by then. I just ended up choosing the ones I enjoyed playing live the most so it was just a process of elimination, I guess. I also wanted to get a good balance between the fast ones and slow ones.”

Was it always your plan to go solo once The Jim Jones Revue split up back in 2014?

“Yes and no. First of all I had a desire to do that but I didn’t know whether I could do it or not in a strange way… but, in the end, I decided to just go and do it! If you want to do something, stop worrying about it and just do it! I had a strange period where I was doing a lot of solo shows and using a pick-up band to do band shows but I soon realised that I needed to have a more regular unit of guys.

"I wanted it to be like a machine, where every part of the machine fits together. I also find writing with others very rewarding. I have Nick Jones [also ex-Jim Jones Revue] on the drums and it's great to work with Nick again. We played together all over the world for about 3½ years. I also decided that it’s much easier to lead a three-piece than a bigger outfit when you’re behind a piano, especially when you’re going for a jam-based approach.”

You’re also proving yourself to be a great songwriter with songs that sound so authentic and sit so well with the classic covers in your sets. How long have you been writing?

“Well, thank you. I wrote my first song about a year and a half ago. I had this festival show out in Edmonton, Canada and I just was sitting in the hotel room before the gig and I thought, ‘I'm on this festival stage with all these other acts and they've all got their own material.

"They're all singing their own songs and I'm singing other people's songs and playing other people's music… maybe I should write my own songs?’ And so I started to write in that hotel room. I started to write Pocket Venus in that hotel room and I started to write Don't Know Where I've Gone in that hotel room [both songs are on the Wired EP]. It was a three-hour binge writing session.

"I try to write a song a day now. As a song-writer, I think you should keep writing all the time and read a lot as well.”

For what percentage of your gigs are you able to play an acoustic piano?

“Whenever I can get one, I use one. Maybe 80%. Certainly in Europe, it's much easier to get one… but I've got a great electric piano that I use as well. I use the Roland RD-700 and sometimes I use the RD-800. They’re fantastic, very, very strong and they really are built for the road. They've got a great piano sound, a great organ sound, great electric piano sounds and they really are just the best of all the electric pianos I've played.

"Normally, electric pianos will sort of break or wear out but these ones just seem to go on and on indefinitely.”

Going back, what first inspired you to play the piano?

“Well, when I was much younger - about five or six years old - I just wanted to be Jerry Lee Lewis! I just wanted to play rock’n’roll piano like him, standing up and jumping up and down and being a badass! Even at six years old, I very much had that in mind.

"I saw him on TV, loved his music and as I got older that progressed from being sort of idolatry to being inspired by him, rather than trying to be him. I thought, ‘I’ll have to start learning to play the piano’ so I got my dad to show me a very simple boogie-woogie pattern and I practiced that for hours and hours.

"Then I started to copy Jerry Lee all the time and I got some of his Sun recordings, used to stick the CD on top of the piano and would just play along with it, trying to figure it all out. That continued until I was about 16, when I started to do lots of solo gigs. I also loved Little Richard and Elvis by that time.”

Did you have lessons?

“Yeah, I had a few lessons later on. I was self-taught from the age of about five up to about 18. I had this fantasy in my mind of some old master of boogie-woogie who could teach me all the secrets and I looked and looked and I found one, a guy called Diz Watson, who lives in Brixton. Incredible player.

"I used to get up really early – because I was living in Nottingham at the time – get the bus down to London, give him a bottle of wine and he’d show me some stuff on the piano. I did that a lot.

"Another guy, Big John Carter – a fantastic player - was instrumental in me starting to sing and learning to sing and play at the same time. I used to go round his house and we’d practice singing and playing. I’m very grateful to John because he allowed me to grow. He was a great teacher because he didn’t say, ‘You’ve got to do this!’ or ‘You’ve got to sound like this!’ He’d say, ‘You’ve got to sound like you… what do you sound like?’”

What kind of things did you learn during your years with The Jim Jones Revue?

“Before that I played in loads of bands… blues bands like The Cadillac Kings and Laura B & The Moonlighters, rock’n’roll bands like The Jive Romeros and jazz bands like The Fallen Heroes. I was learning a lot but [The Jim Jones Revue] just really shook things up for me because that was the first time where I was exposed to this approach of rock’n’roll and blues as the building blocks. What can we do with the building blocks and how can we make our music from that approach and that intensity?

"I’d never looked at it that way before. That was three years of excitement and lovely, lovely touring and wonderful gigs. That band was where I learnt the most about music and performing. I’ve never been in a band with guys who cared so much about the show like the JJR did.

"It was like every gig was, ‘This is your last gig on earth’ and I like that approach. I used to have that approach when I was a kid and I’d lost it but I’ve rediscovered it now.”

How did that famous St Pancras clip come about and how has it affected you?

“I think it was during the festival season and the JJR were on a break between two festivals and I just felt like playing some piano so I went to St Pancras and my mate Graham Trott filmed it on his iPhone.

"He whacked it up on YouTube and it created a lot of interest and has put a lot of work and a lot of cool experiences my way. The main thing was it showed me that people were interested in my music and that encouraged me more to develop my own sound and my own music.

"It was a catalyst for change. It made me realise that maybe I could get out there and start doing my own thing for real.”

The Wired EP by The Henri Herbert Band is available now, via HH Records. You can also download it on iTunes