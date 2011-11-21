Evo: the MIDI controller keyboard with touch-sensitive keys

Touch-sensitive keyboards (such as those that are found in many iOS music making apps) and traditional hardware MIDI keyboards have, up until now, occupied different creative spaces, but the Evo is a new product from Endeavour that attempts to bring these two designs together.

On the surface, it looks just like a standard MIDI controller, but as you'll see if you watch the video above, the Evo can also track the movement of your fingers up and down the keys to give you more expressive options.

So it's pressure/touch-sensitivity combined - a 'third way' for controllers, if you like. The Endeavour website suggests that more information will be available on 23 November, so be sure to check back there then.