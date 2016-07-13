Eventide's H910 pitch shifter is now available as a $99 VST/AU plugin

Released in 1974 and used by everyone from David Bowie to AC/DC and Frank Zappa, Eventide's classic Clock Works' H910 pitch shifter was the world's first digital effects processor. Now, for the first time, Eventide has released a VST/AU/AAX plugin version.

A faithful recreation of the original hardware, the plugin enables you to (among other things) create harmonies, spread guitars, beef up snares, detune synths and add slap-back delay to vocals. You can also push the settings to create more extreme effects.

There are new features, too. The keyboard and MIDI mapping facility enables you to control the pitch and harmonisation in real time, while the envelope follower uses the input signal to bend the pitch. The addition of the Output 2 delay group and mixer, meanwhile, means that you can blend in a second delay line.

What's more, those who purchase the H910 plugin will also receive the Dual Harmonizer version, which recreates the method of putting two units in parallel so that you can create doubling and other effects.

The Eventide H910/Dual H910 is available now from the Eventide website, and currently at the discounted price of $99. This price will rise to $249 at the start of August. It'll run on Mac and PC and in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can also request a demo version.

Eventide H910 features

NEW Envelope Follower - An envelope follower has also been implemented in this latest release. Engineers and producers discovered that sending a control voltage to the hardware H910 could be used to slightly (or massively) vary the pitch, creating entirely new sounds. The built-in envelope follower makes exploring these possibilities easy.

- An envelope follower has also been implemented in this latest release. Engineers and producers discovered that sending a control voltage to the hardware H910 could be used to slightly (or massively) vary the pitch, creating entirely new sounds. The built-in envelope follower makes exploring these possibilities easy. NEW OUT2 Delay Group - adds inspiring attributes to your sound.

- adds inspiring attributes to your sound. True analog modeling of highly nonlinear electronics for faithful reproduction of the original H910's juicyness and grit.

Perform perfect pitch changes controlled manually, via MIDI or with Anti-Feedback.

Anti-Feedback modulates the pitch around unity for a subtle or wild effect.

Optional "glitching" of original H910 hardware to create unpredictable sounds as it alters pitch.

Modify pitch by musical intervals (diatonic) to harmonize vocals or solo instruments.

Delay rhythms and melodies to create everything from slap-back echoes to feedback chaos.

Create colorful, unique sound effects and drones through self-oscillation.

Individually control delay outputs and dry/wet mix.

Mix Lock allows for scrolling through presets or settings while keeping the dry/wet mix constant.

BONUS: H910 Dual