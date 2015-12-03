Eventide's H3000 Band Delays plugin is now available on its own at half price

Eventide's H3000 Band Delays effect takes the Band Delays algorithm from the classic H3000 Ultra-Harmonizer and stuffs it into a dedicated plugin.

Though of by many engineers and producers as the original H3000's secret weapon, Band Delays is not just capable of standard delays, but can also take any instrument or vocal part and slice and dice its time and frequency to create up to eight distinct voices. These are defined by frequency, resonance, filter type, delay time, volume and panning.

Better still, all parameters can be automated and manipulated in real time via MIDI, so you can 'play' Band Delays from your keyboard in the rhythmic manner of your choosing. Those who don't want to use this method of control can generate beat-synced movement with the H3000 Function Generator. There are 80 presets that can be used as starting points.

Originally available as part of Eventide's Anthology X bundle, Band Delays can now be purchased on its own for $99, which is half the regular price. The price will rise to $199 on 31 December.

You can purchase H3000 Band Delays on the Eventide website, where a 30-demo can also be downloaded. It's offered in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.