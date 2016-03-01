Eventide's Blackhole reverb gets an other-worldly discount

Eventide's reality-busting reverb plugin, Blackhole is benefitting from an epic discount of 75% off until the end of March.
Originally an algorithm in Eventide's DSP4000 and H8000 Ultra-Harmonizer hardware processors, then their Space stompbox, and now a Mac/PC plugin (AAX, AU, VST), Blackhole is a unique reverb designed to create massive 'alien' ambiences and sound design effects, as opposed to realistic spaces.
Features include:
- Over 50 presets to inspire, including artist presets by: Richard Devine, Flood & Alan Moulder, Sigur Rós, Vernon Reid and John Agnello
- Unique "Gravity" control allows you to invert the decay mode of the reverb
- Mix Lock allows you to scroll through presets or settings while keeping the wet/dry mix constant
- Flexible mono and stereo options for inputs and outputs
- Kill Switch kills the input so you only hear the reverb, great for sound design and automation
- Innovative Ribbon and HotSwitch allow for changing any combination of parameters simultaneously
Blackhole is on sale for $49 until 31 March 2016 (MSRP $199). Owners of Anthology X qualify for the crossgrade price of $19. A fully-functional, 30-day demo is available at any time. Visit the Eventide website for more information.