Eventide's Blackhole reverb gets an other-worldly discount

Eventide's reality-busting reverb plugin, Blackhole is benefitting from an epic discount of 75% off until the end of March.

Originally an algorithm in Eventide's DSP4000 and H8000 Ultra-Harmonizer hardware processors, then their Space stompbox, and now a Mac/PC plugin (AAX, AU, VST), Blackhole is a unique reverb designed to create massive 'alien' ambiences and sound design effects, as opposed to realistic spaces.

Features include:

Over 50 presets to inspire, including artist presets by: Richard Devine, Flood & Alan Moulder, Sigur Rós, Vernon Reid and John Agnello

Unique "Gravity" control allows you to invert the decay mode of the reverb

Mix Lock allows you to scroll through presets or settings while keeping the wet/dry mix constant

Flexible mono and stereo options for inputs and outputs

Kill Switch kills the input so you only hear the reverb, great for sound design and automation

Innovative Ribbon and HotSwitch allow for changing any combination of parameters simultaneously

Blackhole is on sale for $49 until 31 March 2016 (MSRP $199). Owners of Anthology X qualify for the crossgrade price of $19. A fully-functional, 30-day demo is available at any time. Visit the Eventide website for more information.