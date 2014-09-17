Eventide releases new UltraReverb plug-in

Eventide has released UltraReverb, a new plug-in featuring nine different reverb types, including one from the H8000 Ultra-Harmonizer.

Alongside the reverb section of the plug-in, UltraReverb features a pair of stereo delays (pre- and post-reverb), a compressor (also pre- and post-reverb), four three-band EQs and a modulation section. There's also a Lo-Fi control that can be used to create bit crushed effects. The plug-in comes stocked with a library of over 300 presets created by a host of different producers and developers.

UltraReverb is available in for PC and Mac in AU, VST, or AAX64 formats. It's currently available at an introductory price of $79, which will rise to $199 after 17 October. For more info head to the Eventide site.