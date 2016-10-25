Elektron's Analog Heat is shipping now

Swedish music hardware company Elektron has announced that its a stereo analogue sound processor, Analog Heat, has started shipping.

Analog Heat features eight stereo analog distortion circuits, designed to provide excellent sound shaping opportunities. They are capable of applying everything from warm tape-like saturation to harsh over-the-top distortion.

To further affect incoming signals, the stereo analogue multi-mode filter and the two band stereo analogue EQ are available. Modulation sources include an assignable envelope and an assignable LFO, making it easy to create rhythmical textures and re-shape beats.

Analog Heat can be purchased from the Elektron website, where you'll also be able to play with an interactive demo.

Check out the Analog Heat in action with its Elektron stablemates and a guest appearance from the Roland Boutique TB-03, courtesy of Dataline.