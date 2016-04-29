Elektron officially rolls out Overbridge 1.10 and Analog Rytm gets an update

Elektron Overbridge 1.10 has officially been released after several months in public beta, and the Analog Rytm has received an OS update, too.

A slew of new features await Overbridge users, including AU plugin and OS X El Capitan support. The update is available now and can be downloaded from the Elektron website.

New feature highlights

Total Recall of all Elektron instrument parameters from DAW project

Considerably updated GUI

AU plugin format support

Support for Mac OS X El Capitan

Improved support for numerous DAW hosts

Tighter sync between Elektron instruments and DAW host

Support for smaller DAW host buffers

Plugin sidechaining allowing analog processing of DAW audio directly via the plugin

Automatable track mutes for the Elektron sequencer

Usability refinements

Numerous stability and performance fixes

If you are an Analog Rytm owner then today has just got doubly nice for you. Alongside the update to Overbridge is a new OS update for the Swedish firm's insanely deep beat-maker.

The most notable thing in OS 1.30 is the addition of 12 new analogue percussion synthesis models, which nearly doubles the range of those available. On offer are synthesis models for kick drums, snare drums, hi-hats, cymbals and more.

The update is also available to download now from the Elektron website. However, you will need to download and install Overbridge 1.10 to take full advantage of Analog Rytm OS 1.30.

New synthesis models include