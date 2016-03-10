Elektron has made your Analog machine even better than it was

Elektron has updated its operating system for the Analog machines range, adding new sequencer and LFO functionality.

Promising new sonic possibilities with FM-like sounds for the Analog Four and Keys, the update also includes new probability, modulo and fill sequencing modes.

Here are those new OS 1.22 features in full:

Analog Keys/Four

Sequencer note conditions. Probability, modulo, and fill modes etc.

Pitch-tracking LFO modes for FM-type sounds (also new modulation destinations for linear pitch modulation)

Free-running LFO modes, disconnected from BPM

Analog Rytm

Sequencer note conditions. Probability, modulo, and fill modes etc

Free-running LFO modes, disconnected from BPM

Re-trigs can be recorded in Live Rec mode

The updates are available to download now from Elektron's website, though it is worth noting that the latest version of Overbridge is required.