Elektron announces Overhub, a 7-port USB hub for Overbridge

Elektron has announced the ultimate peripheral for Overbridge, a 7-port USB 3.0 hub.

The hub can operate with any USB device, but has been optimised to work with Overbridge-enabled hardware.

Overhub features MTT technology for efficient merging of multiple USB full speed (12 Mbit/s) streams and requires no drivers for installation.

Encased in a metal housing, the unit also features rubber feet to stop it sliding all over your desk.

Overbridge is the Swedish firm's software application that bridges the gap between its hardware and your DAW. Edit and browse functions from any one of Elektron's analogue range are made available within a VST instrument, and the hardware itself can perform as an audio interface, all over USB.

Available on the Elektron website now, Overhub is priced at £49/$65/€69.