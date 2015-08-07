Elektron Overbridge 1.0 released, but for Ableton Live only

Elektron has the first steps towards fully releasing Overbridge by announcing version 1.0, which is available for Ableton Live from today.

Overbridge is the Swedish firm's software application that bridges the gap between its hardware and your DAW. Edit and browse functions from any one of Elektron's analogue range are made available within a VST instrument, and the hardware itself can perform as an audio interface, all over USB.

The announcement also sees other host DAW versions entering into the public beta phase. Cubase, Logic, Bitwig, Maschine or Reaper owners can sign up for the Overbridge public beta here. Those of you who are running Ableton Live can navigate to the Elektron website to download version 1.0 of Overbridge.