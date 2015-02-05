Earn your music production degree online with Berklee

Image 1 of 3 Berklee College Of Music graduates are found throughout the music industry. Berklee College of Music Image 2 of 3 Learn from real experts. Fraser T Smith Image 3 of 3 Berklee College of Music

Berklee College Of Music has a well-earned reputation as the world's leading music school and now its award-winning online school is offering two music production degree programs that can be completed from the comfort of your own studio chair.

Whether you're just starting out in the world of music production, looking to fill the gaps in your knowledge, or you're a seasoned professional who wants to get certified, it's worth taking a closer look at Berklee Online's Bachelor of Professional Studies degree majors in Music Production or Electronic Music Production and Sound Design.

These fully-certified music production degree programs can be completed from anywhere in the world and offer a supportive, collaborative online classroom environment of fellow musicians and industry professionals, personalised feedback from Berklee's faculty members and 24 hour access to course materials and resources. What's more Berkee Online's bachelor degree program costs 60% less than campus tuition.

Both degree majors cover the latest Digital Audio Workstation, studio gear and music technologies. Expect to learn everything from mixing and mastering techniques and effective home studio production methods to how to produce music using Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Cubase, SONAR, Reason and more.

In addition, those choosing the Electronic Music Production and Sound Design major will also focus on developing their voice as a composer and producer, composing for visual productions, multimedia and remixing.

Learn about the new degree offerings from Berklee Online, and click to download the Berklee Online catalogue.

Berklee College Of Music graduates are found throughout the music industry and these programs represent the most cost-effective way to gain a prestigious Berklee degree and join an alumni that counts an astonishing 250 Grammy winners among it's number.

About Berklee Online

Berklee Online is the world's largest online school offering online degree programs, multi-course certificate programs, and over 140 individual 12-week courses in all areas of music, including music production, music business, songwriting, performance and orchestration.

Check out the full range in the Berklee Online catalogue.