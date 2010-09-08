Dub originator Scientist to tour with dubstep hero Pinch

Jamaica's Channel One Studio, the birthplace of dub music, where Scientist was a former engineer. © Alain Le Garsmeur/CORBIS



Influential Bristol-based dubstep label Tectonic is set to team up with the Red Bull Music Academy to bring dub-reggae legend Scientist to the UK for a series live dates this autumn.

Scientist, who was a protégé of reggae hero King Tubby, is often credited as one of the originators of dub music for his work at Channel One Studios in Jamaica during the '70s and '80s. For the tour he will be joined by The Upsetters, who act as house band for Lee 'Scratch' Perry and are made up of members of Bob Marley's backing group, The Wailers.

Support for all dates will come from Tectonic boss Pinch, who has been a key player in the development of dubstep over the last decade (his dub and dancehall heavy album Underwater Dancehall is definitely recommended listening). Respected DJs Loefah, Mala and Sgt Pokes will also join the tour.

18th November - Fabric, London: Scientist vs The Upsetters, Pinch, Sgt Pokes, Mala and Loefah.

21st November - Stereo, Glasgow: Scientist, Pinch, Sgt Pokes, Loefah and Electric Eliminators

24th November - Concorde 2, Brighton: Scientist vs The Upsetters, Pinch, Sgt Pokes, Mala and Loefah