Drumsound & Bassline Smith's favourite music software
FabFilter Pro-Q
“After we upgraded our systems and software a couple of years ago, we had issues with Waves REQ6 not being found on our older projects, so we vowed not to use it as much. This meant we needed a replacement EQ plug-in that did pretty much exactly the same thing, and that we could use on a daily basis.
“A friend suggested the FabFilter Pro package, and since then we haven’t looked back - it’s a great EQ tool that works on a 64-bit system and has really low latency.”
PreSonus Studio One
“The same friend suggested we try PreSonus’ Studio One DAW. Having used Steinberg Cubase since we started producing, it was hard to even consider a replacement, but we must say that Studio One is fantastic.
“It’s really intuitive and easy to use, and the results with regard to timestretching samples and vocal editing are nothing short of phenomenal. Studio One is quickly becoming our weapon of choice for remixes.”
Sugar Bytes Effectrix
“We’ve been great fans of Sugar Bytes for a while now - in fact, we just helped to design some default presets for their new bass machine Cyclop.
“Effectrix is a really simple FX mangler, and although it’s a little older now, its ease of use makes it our first choice when it comes to mashing up loops and creating mad edits.”
NuGen Audio Stereoizer
“Stereoizer is a sexy-looking, high-spec stereo image manipulation tool. It really brings out the width in our pads and FX, which helps to define our sound. We’ve found it gives our productions a bit more depth than most other stereo tools, too.”
Camel Audio CamelPhat 3
“Again, this is a little old now, but it’s an essential studio tool for us. CamelPhat 3 is a fantastic multieffect machine that can - among other things - add the sidechained pumping effect to any channel in a matter of seconds. The Randomize button is always fun, too!”
