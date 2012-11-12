Drumsound & Bassline Smith's favourite music software

“After we upgraded our systems and software a couple of years ago, we had issues with Waves REQ6 not being found on our older projects, so we vowed not to use it as much. This meant we needed a replacement EQ plug-in that did pretty much exactly the same thing, and that we could use on a daily basis.

“A friend suggested the FabFilter Pro package, and since then we haven’t looked back - it’s a great EQ tool that works on a 64-bit system and has really low latency.”

Read FabFilter Pro-Q review