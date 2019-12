Hit play on the video above to see DJ Shiftee in action when Future Music Magazine caught up with Native Instruments' Mostly Robot band at the Sonar festival in Barcelona. Here, Shiftee explains how his side of the tech supergroup works and the tech he needs to make it all happen.

