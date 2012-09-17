Delora rsTouch app for Propellerhead Reason

Image 1 of 5 rsTouch app screen 1 Image 2 of 5 rsTouch app screen 2 Image 3 of 5 rsTouch app screen 3 Image 4 of 5 rsTouch app screen 4 Image 5 of 5 rsTouch app screen 5

Delora's rsTouch app aims to free-up screen real-estate for your sequencer and other racks by letting your iPad take care of Reason's mixer and transport sections.

Showing all the famous faders, EQs and metering of the main software and allowing multi-touch control, the app will happily work over a wired MIDI connection or via an iOS wireless MIDI connection.

It's available now from Apple's App Store priced at £6.99/$9.99.

