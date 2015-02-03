Dee Jay Silver's top 5 tips for DJs

Years before he turned the world on its ear with his unique blend of "country party rock," DJ, remixer and producer Dee Jay Silver checked out a show by DJ Z-Trip in Springfield, Missouri, that blew his mind. "It was one of those 'greatest-show-of-all-time' moments," Silver recalls. "I just knew that I had to talk to him and pick his brain. Not like, 'How can I be like you?' More like, 'How can I be successful at what I'm doing?'

Z-Trip's advice was simple yet profound: "He said, 'I'm an '80s guy. What are you?' Silver says. "I told him, 'I'm a redneck.' And he just looked at me and said, 'Well, I don’t know what you’re going to do with that, but I can’t wait to see it. Stick to who you are.’ That turned out to be the best thing anybody could have told me."

In the years since that Missouri show, Silver has become country music's hottest DJ, touring with Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean and the Rascal Flatts, not to mention hosting his own radio show and playing high-profile corporate events and festivals. "The size of the gigs have changed, but my attitude is still the same," Silver says. “I’m always trying to grow. If I hear a guy play a song better than me, then I’m gonna work to be better than him. Like I always say: The toughest dude in the world is always gonna be somebody you never heard of before, and that’s the dude you've got to learn from.”

On the following pages, Silver dispenses his own top five tips for DJs.