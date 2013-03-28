Deckadance 2 DJing software in public beta

Image-Line's Deckadance DJing software hasn't had the profile of NI's Traktor, but version 2 looks like it could give it a fighting chance of increasing its market share.
Highlights include two- or four-deck operation, new effects and a sampler. You can find out more below or in the video above. Registered Image-Line users can try the public beta for free by downloading it from the Image-Line website.
- Decks- 2 or 4 decks.
- Smartknobs - Link a knob to multiple FX & Mixer interface targets. User-programmable envelopes.
- GrossBeat - 8 user defined FX per deck with integrated editor. Program glitch, stutter & scratch FX.
- Isolator Effects - Up to 3 insert effects per track (from 10) applied independently to High/Mid or Low band.
- Sampler - 1/32 to 16 step beat-matched easy sampling. One shot, trigger, retrigger and loop modes.
- Smart Panels - User configurable Loop, Cue, Grid, DVS, Key, Smart Knob and Tempo panels.
- VST host & client - Hosts VST plugins. Includes Effector VST plugin.
- Library - iTunes library support. Play lists and automated mixing options.