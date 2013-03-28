Deckadance 2 DJing software in public beta

Image-Line's Deckadance DJing software hasn't had the profile of NI's Traktor, but version 2 looks like it could give it a fighting chance of increasing its market share.

Highlights include two- or four-deck operation, new effects and a sampler. You can find out more below or in the video above. Registered Image-Line users can try the public beta for free by downloading it from the Image-Line website.