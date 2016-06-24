Dave Clarke's 10 career-defining remixes

25 years in the business, Dave Clarke embarked on a career in production in 1990, releasing various singles and EPs under pseudonyms such as Hardcore, Directional Force and Red.

One of the few DJs to be granted licence to perform live on John Peel’s Radio One show in the mid-‘90s, Clarke’s less than prolific solo output is supplemented by legions of top-quality remixes and mix albums such as World Service and many others, exalted by the likes of Resident Advisor and the club scene in general.

Having outgrown the “cheesy” London scene, Clarke relocated to Amsterdam in 2008, where the outspoken DJ has finally found tranquillity, in preparation for those rare, yet fabled, moments behind the decks where music and atmosphere are still able to magically coalesce.

