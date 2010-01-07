D16 Syntorus offers "rich analogue chorus"

Syntorus is the latest addition to D16's Silver Line effects range. It's billed as a Double Path Analog Chorus and is designed to produce a rich analogue chorus sound similar to that you'd get from a vintage synth.

To achieve this, D16 says that it precisely modelled a high-quality analogue delay line - and then added two of them. This double delay design is said to deliver a "richer, fuller and deeper chorus sound".

The delays can operate separately or be configured to run in master/slave mode, and you have full control over all parameters in the signal path.

Each delay line also has its own tremolo effect that's controlled by an LFO (both of these can be synced to the host application).

Syntorus

The full spec list is as follows:

- Emulation of analogue delay line

- Double delay line

- LFOs synchronized with host application

- Built-in tremolo effect

- Presets organised into groups

- MIDI learn function

- 64-bit internal processing

Syntorus will be available from 11 January for Mac and PC and in VST/AU formats. It'll be priced at €35.