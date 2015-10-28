Create your own MIDI controller with Livid Instruments' $99 Builder Box kits

Do you like building stuff? Do you like MIDI controllers? Then Livid Instruments' new Builder Box kits could be for you.

The idea is simple: you order a Builder Box, use the bits that it contains to construct your controller, then start using it. Step-by-step guidance is included, so even a beginner should be able to live out their dream of becoming a boutique hardware creator.

You can currently choose from Button and Fader Boxes (the former comprises a 16-button grid; the latter is a bank of four faders), each of which is currently available at the introductory price of $99. Completed controllers are plug-n-play MIDI devices and you can choose to make controller assignments manually or use Livid's free software templates.

Orders can be placed on the Livid Instruments website.