Create your own MIDI controller with Livid Instruments' $99 Builder Box kits

By

Beginner-friendly Button and Fader kits are available now

Instructions are included.
Do you like building stuff? Do you like MIDI controllers? Then Livid Instruments' new Builder Box kits could be for you.

The idea is simple: you order a Builder Box, use the bits that it contains to construct your controller, then start using it. Step-by-step guidance is included, so even a beginner should be able to live out their dream of becoming a boutique hardware creator.

You can currently choose from Button and Fader Boxes (the former comprises a 16-button grid; the latter is a bank of four faders), each of which is currently available at the introductory price of $99. Completed controllers are plug-n-play MIDI devices and you can choose to make controller assignments manually or use Livid's free software templates.

Orders can be placed on the Livid Instruments website.