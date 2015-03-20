Create futuristic sounds with new BassBlaster plugin

BassBlaster is a new Windows VST plugin that promises to create sounds that are "unique, alien and futuristic".

We're told that incoming audio becomes the modulator for the effect's bass engine. There are actually two bass generators onboard - each of which can host various waveforms and has adjustable pitch distortion and frequency - plus two parallel filters, a distortion effect and a Dry/Wet knob.

You can see and hear what BassBlaster is capable of in the videos above and below. It's available now from the Eplex7 DSP website priced at €25, though the first 70 customers can get it for the discounted price of €15.90.