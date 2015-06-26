Create delays fast with UVI's Relayer plugin

UVI has introduced Relayer, a new 'creative' multi-tap delay plugin that promises an "efficient and inspiring workflow".

It's designed to create everything from basic delays to "radical rhythmic multi-effects", and gives you control of the delay time, mix and shaping effects and modulation editors. You can also keep track of changes made graphically using the 'dynamic visualizer'.

It's also worth noting that, for each tap, you have access to modulation sequencers for time, gain, pan and two multi-effects. You can draw in sequences or choose from preset shapes, then tweak the modulation to taste.

UVI says that Relayer can be used not only as a studio tool, but also on stage. Indeed, it features a playable Input Gate that enables you to add delay momentarily to specific parts of your track. Further processing can be applied in the Color section, which contains a range of impulse responses captured from the likes of amps, radios, laptop speakers, telephones and more.

Despite all of this functionality, UVI claims that Relayer is easy to use - it's compatible with PC and Mac and comes in VST/AU/AAX formats. It's currently available at the introductory price of $79 - this will rise to $129 at the start of August.

Find out more on the UVI website.