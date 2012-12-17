Classic Tracks - Discover the real stories behind 68 seminal recordings

Sample Magic and Richard Buskin's beautiful new book discovers what really went on behind the doors of the world's top studios. Find the hidden stories behind recordings of everyone from The Beatles to Justice.

Classic Tracks press release

In Classic Tracks, New York Times best-selling author Richard Buskin unearths the true stories behind 68 seminal recordings.

From rock to rap, pop to hip hop, soul to metal, punk to disco, and jazz to electronica, each chapter draws on original interviews and the recollections of artists, producers and engineers to tell the inside story of an era-defining recording, with in-depth information - including rare original studio photos, lyrics and track sheets - about the relevant recording techniques and creative processes. In all, 31 leading studios from around the world are profiled.

Starting with Les Paul (1951) and closing with The xx (2009), via recordings by David Bowie, Miles Davis, The Doors, John Lennon, The Sex Pistols, Donna Summer, Fleetwood Mac, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Madonna, Metallica, The Pogues, Rihanna, The Who, Justice and many more, Classic Tracks offers rare insight into the mindsets and unique talents of the finest musical artists of the past six decades, and reveals how - often against the odds - some of the all-time best-selling, most influential records came into being.

Classic Tracks includes more than 350 colour and black-and-white images across 420 pages.

Classic Tracks adds to Sample Magic's list of recent publications that also includes Paul White's The Producers' Manual and Marc Adamo's The Secrets of House Music Production.

INFO: ISBN: 978-0-9564460-2-2. RRP: £34.95. Special introductory price: £26.90 direct from www.samplemagic.com (priority Fedex shipping worldwide).

You can also grab the book from Time & Space who have some sample pages of the book available.

Click here to download sample pages from Classic Tracks (11Mb zip file)