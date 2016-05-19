Classic saturation modelling with the x-factor comes to T-RackS

T-RackS Saturator X is the latest plugin to hit IK Multimedia's T-RackS Custom Shop.

Designed with 10 saturation modes that mimic the behaviour of classic analogue hardware, the plugin can be used either on individual tracks or on your master fader.

The plugin features an Input Gain control, plus Output drive, Saturation Mode select, Brickwall limiter engage and Oversampling select.

10 saturation modes are broken down into two tape models, two master soft saturation types, two tube, two solid-state and two transformer models.

The Brickwall Limiter which, when engaged, ensures that the saturation level never overdrives the signal to the point of harsh digital distortion.

Visual signal feedback is delivered via the eyeball-like "Magic Eye" VU meter, which shows the user how much saturation is being applied to the incoming signal.

T-RackS Saturator X is available now from the IK online store for $79.99/€79.99. You can also purchase it from within the T-RackS Custom Shop for $79.99/€79.99 or with 80 Custom Shop Gear Credits. Saturator X is also available on a fully unrestricted 14-day free trial basis.

