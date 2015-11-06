Claptone: the 10 tracks that blew my mind

Although nobody knows the identity of Claptone – the man that hides behind a shiny golden-beaked mask, what’s not in doubt is the Berlin-based DJ/producer’s popularity since dominating the Beatport charts in 2012 with the classic Deep House track Cream.

It didn’t take long for Claptone to hit the heady heights - one year to be precise. Following a short run of singles, Cream raced to the top of the German club charts with a little help from a Wu Tang Clan sample. The following year, Claptone was a dominant force on the DJ circuit, globetrotting his way to 200 shows in 130 cities.

Having already premiered the single Puppet Theatre, October saw the release of Claptone’s debut album, Charmer. The man behind the mask may remain a mystery, but there’s nothing mysterious about the choice of killer tracks that have deeply influenced his path to success!

Click through the gallery to read Claptone’s selections and find out why he chose them...