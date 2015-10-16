Choose between mini and full-size keys in IK Multimedia's new iRig Keys range

Whereas previous iRig Keys controllers have been aimed primarily at iOS users, the new USB models are targeted squarely at PC/Mac musicians.

There are three to choose from: the iRig Keys 25 has just over two octaves' worth of velocity-sensitive mini keys along with octave up/down buttons and a volume/data knob; the iRig Keys 37 adds an extra octave, pitch/mod wheels, an optional input for a sustain or expression pedal, five soft-touch backlit buttons and a Set button for storing and recalling up to four different alternate hardware assignments; and the iRig Keys 37 Pro offers all that but with the added bonus of full-size keys.

Although these are billed as Windows- and OS X-friendly keyboards, they will also work with iOS and Android devices providing you have the relevant adapters. However, the mobile-orientated iRig Keys Universal controllers will continue to be sold as well.

All the keyboards are bundled with a copy of SampleTank 3 SE, which features an expandable 6.5GB sample library.

The iRig Keys 25 costs £55/€60, the iRig Keys 37 is £70/€80, and you can pick up the iRig Keys 37 Pro for £90/€100. Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.