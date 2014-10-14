Chicago's Robert Lamm: the 10 records that changed my life

Although Chicago have enjoyed spectacular worldwide success over the past 45 years, selling more than 100 million records, including five number one albums and 21 top ten singles, singer-songwriter-keyboardist and founding member Robert Lamm noticed that the band was experiencing something of a resurgence during the past year.

Two developments, he says, factored into the band's upswing in visibility. The first order of business was Chicago's involvement in Seinfeld/Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David's HBO film Clear History: Not only were several beloved Chicago hits heard throughout the 2013 comedy, but the group was part of a priceless running gag in the picture, with band members even appearing as themselves during a key scene.

“It was an adult comedy, so we talked about whether it was the right thing for us," Lamm says. "Chicago has always been a pretty diverse group of guys. We go from extreme right to extreme left politically and philosophically. The guys on the right were like, ‘I don’t know if we should be doing this,’ but the majority of the band was totally into it. We’re all fans of Larry David, and so that helped get everybody on board right away. And it was definitely a shot in the arm: A lot of people who loved Chicago kind of rediscovered us, and some people who didn't quite know us began to check us out."

And earlier this year, Chicago's 1969 self-titled debut album, Chicago Transit Authority (as they were known at first before shortening their name to simply Chicago), was inducted into the 2014 Grammy Hall Of Fame. During the televised ceremony, the band took the stage with singer Robin Thicke to perform two of their smashes, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is and Saturday In The Park, before jamming with Thicke on a version of his own hit Blurred Lines.

"What a great honor that was," Lamm enthuses. "Our first album is very special in a lot of people's hearts. It's incredible to know, and to be recognized for, how it shaped so many people’s lives, got into their souls and how it influenced other musicians. It's a great feeling."

Chicago recently wrapped a summer tour behind their latest release, Chicago XXXVI: Now, which you can purchase on iTunes and at Amazon. Speaking of soul-shaping music, on the following pages Lamm runs down the 10 records that changed his life.