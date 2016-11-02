Cart of noise: the Harmonicartridge looks like a video game but is actually a musical instrument

We've all been there. You retrieve an old games console from the loft, plug it in, and discover that none of the cartridges work. The solution, in many cases, is to blow on the cartridges' contacts, and it seems that this simple workaround is what's inspired Blotendo to create the Harmonicartridge.

This, bafflingly, is a harmonica shaped like an NES cartridge. It plays in the key of C, coming with 10 holes and offering 20 tones.

The Harmonicartridge is currently being pitched on Kickstarter and has already 'blown' through its funding goal. A $21 pledge should secure you one by the end of 2016, though the campaign ends in a few hours so you need to move fast.