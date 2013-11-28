Cakewalk releases ScratchPad loop sequencer for iPad

Cakewalk has released ScratchPad, its first iPad app, which enables you to not only play but also "tweak, scratch and stutter" up to nine loops at a time.

The main body of the interface is made up of nine so called expression pads, each of which can contain a loop (some are included, others can be bought as in-app purchases and you can also import your own via Dropbox).

You can manipulate your loops by touching each expression pad in a variety of different ways - drag a finger down to stop a loop or across to scratch it, for example - and also bring low-pass and high-pass filters into play via an XY pad. A browser enables you to audition and drag 'n' drop loops onto pads, and your performances can be recorded.

Scratchpad is also Audiobus-compatible, though only as an output device, it would seem (so you can't record into it).

You can find out more on the dedicated ScratchPad website. ScratchPad is available now on the Apple App Store for the iPad priced at £2.99/$4.99.

Cakewalk ScratchPad features

Feature Highlights

Remix and tweak loops from genres like Dubstep, Hiphop, Trap, House, Drum and Bass

Manipulate loops on the fly by sliding your fingers around the Expression Pads

Record your live performance

Recall previous songs

Never lose the beat, stay on time all the time

No musical skills required!

In Depth