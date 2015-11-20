Build your own 'cat synth' with the Cheshire Kit

If you're feline in the mood to build your own cat-themed synth, Twisted Electrons' Cheshire Kit might be a good option. In fact, it might be your only option.

Designed, undisputedly, to look like a cat's face, the instrument's musical miaowing can be beefed up with an analogue filter and distortion. You can also tune/transpose across a 32-semitone range, and there's an onboard arpeggiator. Notes can be played using the 13 self-calibrating touch-sensitive keys.

There's no price as yet, but we know that Cheshire Kit will be released on 1 December. Find out more on the Twisted Electrons website.

(Via Synthtopia)