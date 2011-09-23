Brett Domino and Steven Peavis's Ministry Of Sound medley

More

By

Brett Domino and Steven Peavis tearing the roof off.

It's been a little while since we checked in on our old friends Brett Domino and Steven Peavis, but we're glad we have now, because their latest video is a real zinger. Recorded to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ministry Of Sound, it's a medley of certified floorfillers.

Watch the clip above and check out Brett's tracklisting and kit list below.

"The songs featured are (in order of appearance)...

  • Sash! - Encore Une Fois
  • Example - Changed the Way You Kiss Me
  • Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit
  • Utah Saints - Something Good '08
  • Eric Prydz - Call On Me
  • Alex Gaudino - Destination Calabria
  • Benny Benassi - Satisfaction
  • Sydney Samson - Riverside (Let's Go!)
  • DJ Fresh - Louder

The instruments we're playing are (L-R)...*

  • Roland E-36 (keyboard drums) - [Steven]
  • Korg Monotribe - [Steven]
  • Korg Wavedrum Mini - [Steven]
  • Skoog - [Brett]
  • Kazoo - [Brett]
  • Ukulele - [Brett]
  • Roland AX-Synth (keytar) - [Brett]
  • Korg Kaossilator - [Brett]
  • Korg Monotron - [Brett]
  • Stylophone - [Brett]
  • Yamaha SHS-10 (keytar) - [Brett]

*We also recorded some extra bits back in Leeds. Stuff like organ, cymbal, clav, washing machine, etc."