Brett Domino and Steven Peavis's Ministry Of Sound medley

It's been a little while since we checked in on our old friends Brett Domino and Steven Peavis, but we're glad we have now, because their latest video is a real zinger. Recorded to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ministry Of Sound, it's a medley of certified floorfillers.
Watch the clip above and check out Brett's tracklisting and kit list below.
"The songs featured are (in order of appearance)...
- Sash! - Encore Une Fois
- Example - Changed the Way You Kiss Me
- Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit
- Utah Saints - Something Good '08
- Eric Prydz - Call On Me
- Alex Gaudino - Destination Calabria
- Benny Benassi - Satisfaction
- Sydney Samson - Riverside (Let's Go!)
- DJ Fresh - Louder
The instruments we're playing are (L-R)...*
- Roland E-36 (keyboard drums) - [Steven]
- Korg Monotribe - [Steven]
- Korg Wavedrum Mini - [Steven]
- Skoog - [Brett]
- Kazoo - [Brett]
- Ukulele - [Brett]
- Roland AX-Synth (keytar) - [Brett]
- Korg Kaossilator - [Brett]
- Korg Monotron - [Brett]
- Stylophone - [Brett]
- Yamaha SHS-10 (keytar) - [Brett]
*We also recorded some extra bits back in Leeds. Stuff like organ, cymbal, clav, washing machine, etc."