Brett Domino and Steven Peavis's Ministry Of Sound medley

Brett Domino and Steven Peavis tearing the roof off.

It's been a little while since we checked in on our old friends Brett Domino and Steven Peavis, but we're glad we have now, because their latest video is a real zinger. Recorded to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ministry Of Sound, it's a medley of certified floorfillers.

Watch the clip above and check out Brett's tracklisting and kit list below.

"The songs featured are (in order of appearance)...

Sash! - Encore Une Fois

Example - Changed the Way You Kiss Me

Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit

Utah Saints - Something Good '08

Eric Prydz - Call On Me

Alex Gaudino - Destination Calabria

Benny Benassi - Satisfaction

Sydney Samson - Riverside (Let's Go!)

DJ Fresh - Louder

The instruments we're playing are (L-R)...*

Roland E-36 (keyboard drums) - [Steven]

Korg Monotribe - [Steven]

Korg Wavedrum Mini - [Steven]

Skoog - [Brett]

Kazoo - [Brett]

Ukulele - [Brett]

Roland AX-Synth (keytar) - [Brett]

Korg Kaossilator - [Brett]

Korg Monotron - [Brett]

Stylophone - [Brett]

Yamaha SHS-10 (keytar) - [Brett]

*We also recorded some extra bits back in Leeds. Stuff like organ, cymbal, clav, washing machine, etc."