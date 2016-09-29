Blue Cat Destructor plugin "can simulate any kind of distortion"

Blue Cat Audio is promising great things from its new Destructor plugin, a distortion and amp modelling tool. In fact, the company says that it can simulate any kind of distortion.

Designed for guitarists, bassists and electronic music producers, Destructor comes with hundreds of presets and models that were inspired by existing gear or dreamed up by the Blue Cat team. You get emulations of guitar and bass amps and cabs, compressors, pedals and tape machines. You can edit the presets as you wish.

Blue Cat says that Destructor is based on a 'perceptual' model rather than electronic designs or impulse responses, and that the signal chain has been kept to a minimum to make it easier for you to get the tone you're after. Thanks to its adaptive shaper, we're also told that the plugin will react to your playing and give a natural feel.

You can tailor Destructor's look with more than 1,400 visual styles that can be selected on a per module basis.

Find out more on the Blue Cat Audio website. Destructor will be released on 11 October for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS/DX formats priced at €79/$99.