Bitwig Studio VST plug-in handling previewed

Ableton may have wrestled back some of the clip-based sequencing initiative recently with the announcement of Live 9, but keen DAW watchers continue to be fascinated by the progress of Bitwig Studio, a new application that's currently in beta.

Bitwig has now released another preview video that demonstrates how its software handles VST plug-ins. You can watch it above: we now know that there's no need for Bitwig Studio to scan your plug-in library every time it boots up and that all of a plug-in's parameters are displayed in a searchable list when you fire it up.

There's also more info on the software's automation and plug-in crash protection systems. The latter feature is designed to keep your project running even when one of your effects or instruments bails out.