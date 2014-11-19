Bitwig Studio 1.1 released: new features and devices

Bitwig is giving its users an early Christmas present with the release of version 1.1 of its DAW.

Improvements are said to have been made across the application: the controller API has been updated to give what Bitwig calls "unrivalled" controller integration; there's latency compensation for plugins and hardware; and "advanced" VST multi-out sidechain support.

There are also six new devices, some of which help to facilitate Bitwig's improved audio/MIDI routing capabilities.

Take a look at the videos above and below for more, or check out the Bitwig website. The update is free for existing users, and it's also been announced that the full version of Bitwig Studio is on sale until 15 January 2015 priced at $300/€259.

That said, you might still consider buying one of Arturia and Bitwig's Producer Packs, which ship with the full version of Bitwig Studio, a MIDI controller keyboard and other software.