Bitwig Studio bundled with Arturia keyboard controllers

You'll often find a DAW in the box when you buy a new MIDI controller, but this is usually a 'lite' version of a commercial product. With their new Producer Pack bundles, however, Arturia and Bitwig are giving people the real deal.

Yep, that's right: the Producer Pack 25, 49 and 61 packages each contain the full version of Bitwig Studio, as well as an Arturia KeyLab 25, 49 or 61. What's more, each keyboard's controls are mapped to work with Bitwig's DAW right out of the box.

Commenting on the new partnership, Bitwig CEO Placidus Schelbert says, "From the start, Bitwig recognised Arturia as a fantastic company that offers unparalleled quality and attention to detail in everything that they do. Establishing a partnership is a great benefit that combines the outstanding workflow of Bitwig Studio with rich content and hands-on control from Arturia. The Producer Packs reveal the power and flexibility of music making in ways never experienced before."

For his part, Arturia President Frédéric Brun says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Bitwig so we can bring you the Producer Packs. Bitwig Studio is one of the most innovative and smart software solutions that we have seen coming through in recent years."

Each Producer Pack also contains Arturia's Analog Lab software, which gives you an extensive library of presets from the company's range of classic synth emulations. You also get the full version of the Minimoog-emulating Mini V.

What's very interesting here is how aggressively these bundles are being priced: the Producer Pack 25 costs $349/€349, the Producer Pack 49 retails for $399/€399, and the Producer Pack 61 is $499/€499.

When you consider that the downloadable version of Bitwig Studio alone costs £250/$399/€299, you've got to say that these bundles appear to offer exceptionally good value for money. In fact, if you want a high-spec all-in-one package, it's hard to think of a better deal. Find out more on the Arturia website.