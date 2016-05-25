Biome is the strap-on table that lets you "play anywhere, at any time"

A Russian inventor is attempting to break into the highly competitive 'portable tray table that you can strap to your waist and put your music gear on' market by seeking crowdfunding for Biome, "the foundation for your inspiration".

Designed to provide a sturdy, lightweight and portable surface for your tablet, synths and anything else you might have in your portable studio, the Biome enables you to play while you're walking, standing or sitting down. There's even a rain and dust cover to protect your devices from the elements.

The Biome can be used in Minstrel, Easel and Stage modes, and you can strap on two at once if you have a larger rig. If you want to pledge financial support you can do so on the Biome Indiegogo page: assuming the campaign is successful, a pledge of $99 will get you one.