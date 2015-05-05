B.Serrano updates Anubis, free Windows VST synth

Anubis 2 has a different look to its predecessor.

Its name might make it sound like a jackal-headed Egyptian god (thanks, Wikipedia), but Anubis is actually a free VST synth for Windows users from B.Serrano. What's more, it's just been updated to version 2.

This 2-oscillator instrument has an 8-voice Unison mode, a multi-mode filter, a couple of LFOs, a mod envelope and a mod matrix. There are also delay, chrorus and 'drifting' effects.

You can find out more about Anubis 2 and download it from the B.Serrano website.