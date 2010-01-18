Avid introduces Sibelius First

Sibelius First borrows some of its features from Sibelius 6.

PRESS RELEASE: Avid today introduced Sibelius First, a consumer notation and composition software application that makes music creation fast and easy for virtually anyone. Sibelius First takes advantage of Avid's Sibelius 6 toolset - the industry-leading professional scoring software - for its ease of use and innovative features. Sibelius First helps people easily notate, scan, play back, transcribe, arrange, print and publish their music, virtually notation that novice users might find cumbersome.

Sibelius First software is suitable for those making their own music; from the hobbyist composing music at home to the songwriter who needs to produce individual parts for their bands.

Sibelius First features include

· Magnetic Layout: enables users to cut score preparation time by automatically moving score elements into their perfect position.

· Dynamic Parts: automatically synchronises any changes made to music and transposes according to the instruments they contain.

· Keyboard and Fretboard windows: allows users to input notes by clicking on keys, or by playing their computer's keyboard like a piano, ideal for anyone unfamiliar with many of the basics of music notation.

· Chord symbols: enables songwriters to quickly add chord symbols for an entire lead sheet

· Easy to Share: Allows composers to easily play back scores and create audio files for backing tracks, CDs and MP3 sharing.

· Online publishing - Allows consumers to publish music online in a form that can be played back, transposed and printed out directly within a Web browser. Consumers can also sell their music online at www.sibeliusmusic.com.

Pricing and availability

Sibelius First software (SP2), Windows Vista, Windows 7 (32-bit or 64-bit), and is now available at major retailers and e-tailers for 129 GBP.

For more information, visit http://www.sibelius.com

Information taken from official press release

