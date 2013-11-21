AUUG Motion Synth turns iPhone into motion-controlled instrument

Developers AAUG are seeking funding for a novel new idea: a hardware/software combination that allows users to make music simply by manoeuvring their iPhone through the air.

The AUUG Motion Synth requires users to wear an aluminum wristband, which holds the screen of your device handily near the fingers while controlling its orientation (and stopping you from dropping it).

Then, the software: the AUUG Motion Synthapp tracks your movements (via your iOS device's inbuilt sensors) and turns the motion data into signals for shaping sound. Watch the video above to get an idea of how this works on the ground.

In addition, there is the AAUG cloud: an online service that allows users of this setup to share presets.

AUUG are seeking a modest $70,000 to develop the Motion Synth, with prices for early backers from $68. For more information, visit Kickstarter.