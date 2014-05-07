AudioThing releases Valve Filter VF-1 plugin

AudioThing's new Valve Filter VF-1 filter plugin positively screams 'vintage', so it won't surprise you to learn that it's inspired by classic gear from the past.

The filter section takes its lead from a particularly famous ladder filter (low- and high-pass modes are available) while the valve section is inspired by Telefunken's ECC83 tubes. However, the developer claims to have brought in some added grit and has also added a custom gain control.

Give VF-1 a look (and listen) in the video above. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats (32/64-bit) from the AudioThing website.