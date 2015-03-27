AudioThing releases FrostBite multi-effect plugin

Winter may be over, but AudioThing is keeping FrostBite on the agenda. This is a new multi-effect plugin that offers Ring Modulator, Feedback and Freeze modules.

Though it's primarily designed for those making ambient and cinematic sounds, FrostBite is also said to be suitable for "extreme sonic experiments". The signal chain is flexible - you can choose from six possible combinations.

The Ring Modulator multiplies your signal with a sine wave and comes with a low-pass filter, while the Feedback module has a delay that can be modulated by an LFO. The Freeze effect can hold the input up for up to 25 seconds, and can be shaped with Fade Out and HighPass controls.

Check out FrostBite in action in the video above and find out more on the AudioThing website. It's 32/64-bit compatible on PC and Mac, and is offered in VST, AU and AAX formats. Full price is €36, though it's currently available for €29.