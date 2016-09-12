AudioThing launches Space Strip, a modular multi-effect plugin

AudioThing is inviting you to create your own channel strip with Space Strip, its new modular multi-effect plugin. This features six modules, which can be arranged in any combination simply by dragging and dropping.

Rather than being titled as specific effects, the modules have descriptive names. They're known as Contour, Vibe, Slapback, Ambience, Ensemble and Stereo. Used together, we're told that they can add depth and space to your sounds, and all without stressing out your CPU too much.

Space Strip is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is currently being offered for the introductory price of €45. Find out more on the AudioThing website.