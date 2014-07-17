AudioThing introduces Valve Exciter plugin

AudioThing's new Valve Exciter may look similar to its previously-released Valve Filter VF-1, but it's designed to do something slightly different.

This is a harmonic enhancer with vintage valve emulation. The exciter section features hand-tuned filters with the ability to sweep the centre frequencies via the Harmonics knob, while the valve section is modelled after a softer custom version of the vintage Telefunken ECC83 tubes and sports drive and bias settings and the option to switch between triode and pentode modes.

Check out the video above for more. Valve Exciter is available now in PC/Mac VST/AU formats (32/64-bit) for the introductory price of €35.