AudioThing goes into overdrive with new Speaker plugin

AudioThing is knocking out new plugins at a rate of knots just at the moment. Its latest, Speaker, is a simple-looking and aptly-named affair, being an overdrive effect and speaker emulation.

You can actually choose from three speaker types (bass, mid and high), and there's a fixed compressor, too. You can take your pick from a selection of presets or try your luck with the randomise option.

Speaker's regular price is €15, but you can currently purchase it for €9.95. What's more, anyone who already owns an AudioThing plugin (or who buys one before 21 April) can have it for free.

Speaker runs on PC and Mac and is VST/AU/AAX-compatible. Find out more on the AudioThing website.