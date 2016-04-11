More

AudioThing goes into overdrive with new Speaker plugin

By ()

You can have it for free if you already own one of the company's instruments or effects

AudioThing is knocking out new plugins at a rate of knots just at the moment. Its latest, Speaker, is a simple-looking and aptly-named affair, being an overdrive effect and speaker emulation.

You can actually choose from three speaker types (bass, mid and high), and there's a fixed compressor, too. You can take your pick from a selection of presets or try your luck with the randomise option.

Speaker's regular price is €15, but you can currently purchase it for €9.95. What's more, anyone who already owns an AudioThing plugin (or who buys one before 21 April) can have it for free.

Speaker runs on PC and Mac and is VST/AU/AAX-compatible. Find out more on the AudioThing website.