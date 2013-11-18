Audio Damage releases frequency shifting emulator Freqshift

Audio Damage has announced a new hardware frequency shifter titled Freqshift. It's said to offer a digital recreation of "the analogue frequency shifters of decades long gone."

The compact metallic module adds specific frequencies to your input signal and all its harmonics, making it distinct from the more common pitch shifter, which raises or lowers the sound by a ratio, such as an octave or a fifth.

Freqshift is the latest piece of hardware kit to emerge from Audio Damage, whose background has until recently been predominantly in plugins.

Freqshift's specs include:

SHIFT control goes from 1000Hz down to 6000Hz up, with a scaled section near the 12-o'clock point to enable easily adjusting the "sweet spot" small shift values.

REGEN control is bi-polar. Clockwise feeds back up-shifted signal only, while anti-clockwise feeds back the down-shifted signal only.

MIX control is bi-polar. Clockwise mixes in both the up and down shift, while anti-clockwise mixes in only the knob's shift value.

CV control of all parameters.

8HP panel size.

Skiff-friendly 20mm depth.

60ma current draw.

Check out the Soundcloud stream below for a demo, or visit Audio Damage for more info.